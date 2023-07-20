Tamil Nadu: Teen strangles minor boy in rape bid, throws body in overhead water tank

In Tamil Nadu’s Dharampuri district, a 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly strangling a six-year-old boy to death after failing to allegedly rape him.

The incident occurred on July 16, however came to light on Wednesday when police found the boy’s dead body in a water tank.

According to police, the deceased boy’s parents had lodged a missing complaint in the police station following which a primary investigation was conducted.

Police heard from locals that the boy was seen with one M Prakash of the same village on the day he went missing.

They picked him up and during interrogation he broke down and confessed, police said. Police then followed Prakash to an unused water tank where he had hidden the boy’s body.

District Superintendent of Police, Stephen Jesubatham, reported that Prakash had become friends with the young boy and would often treat him to chocolates and ice creams.

On July 16, Prakash took the boy to the water tank where he subjected him to a sexual assault. In response to the boy’s cries for help, Prakash panicked and strangled him, according to Jesubatham.

“The accused bound the boy’s arms and legs before disposing of the body in the tank,” Jesubatham revealed.

The news of the incident quickly spread, leading to friends and relatives of the boy’s family blocking the town’s road, demanding strict action against the murderer. The crowd only dispersed after Jesubatham assured them that no leniency would be shown.

Prakash was charged by the police and subsequently arrested. Following his arrest, a local court remanded him to judicial custody, and he was subsequently lodged in the Salem central prison.