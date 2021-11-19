Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary exam 2021: Results declared on dge.tn.gov.in; check direct link here

To check TN SSLC supplementary exam results 2021, candidates will have to enter their examination roll number and date of birth

The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TN SSLC) supplementary examination results 2021 have been released today, 19 November by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu. Students who appeared for the state Class 10 supplementary exam can check their results by visiting the official website at http://dge.tn.gov.in/

To check TN SSLC supplementary exam results 2021, candidates will have to enter their examination roll number and date of birth.

There are some common details that students should check on their Tamil Nadu 10th supplementary result 2021 which include mane of the candidate, school name, date of birth, subject-wise marks, registration number, result status- Pass/Fail, total marks secured and division.

Steps to check TN SSLC supplementary result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at http://dge.tn.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the link for SSLC Examination that is under 'Latest Notifications about Examinations' section

Step 3: Then click on the link for latest notifications and select SSLC Examination

Step 4: To access the result, submit examination roll number, date of birth and captcha code as required

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the provisional marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Kindly, download the marksheet and keep a print out of the same for future use.

Direct link to check TN SSLC supplementary results 2021: https://apply1.tndge.org/senior-secondary-regular-provisional-marksheet-27102020

Furthermore, those candidates who want to avail their answer scripts can acquire it by visiting their nearby Education Department offices from 22 to 23 November. However, students can collect their physical or hard copy of the mark sheet from their respective schools or the Board's office, later.

For the unversed, the supplementary examination for candidates was held from 11 to 16 September, 2021. It was conducted for those students who were not satisfied with their results which was released based on internal assessment.

Meanwhile, students are requested to visit the official website at http://dge.tn.gov.in/ for more details and updates.