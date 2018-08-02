You are here:
Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 supplementary exam results declared; check score at on dge.tn.nic.in

India FP Staff Aug 02, 2018 12:47:34 IST

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) released the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 supplementary examination on Wednesday, on their official website dge.tn.nic.in.

Representational image. PTI

The supplementary or re-exam was conducted in June for candidates who failed to clear the main SSLC 2018 exams and the results were declared on Wednesday on the official website.

NDTV reported that there may be a glitch with the Tamil Nadu SSLC result website due to heavy traffic on it. Students might need to wait sometime before being able to check their result, if such a situation arises.

Here is how you can check your result for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 supplementary exam:

— Go to the official website dge.tn.nic.in

— Select the notification for the SSLC (Class 10) supplementary exam results 2018

— Put in roll number and details in the fields given and click 'Submit'

— Download your result, save a copy and take a print out for future reference.

The SSLC Class 10 result was declared on 23 May, and this year the pass percentage stood at 94.5 percent with Sivagangai district scoring the highest with 98.5. The girls have outperformed boys by scoring 96.4 percent while boys have gained 92.5 percent. Science subject had the highest pass percentage of 98.47 and in Mathematics, 96.18 percent students had passed.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 12:47 PM

