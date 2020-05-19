Tamil Nadu Public Exam 2020: SSLC examination to be held from 15 June to 25 June, hall tickets to be released on dge.tn.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to reschedule the Class 10 board exam again. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams will now be conducted from 15 June to 25 June.

Tamil Nadu school education minister KA Sengottaiyan, posted a message on Twitter to announce that the decision to further defer Class 10 exams has been taken after a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The Class 10 board exams have been postponed for the third time. First, they were scheduled to be conducted from 27 March to 13 April, but got deferred due to coronavirus lockdown. Then, the exams were rescheduled to be held from 1 June to 12 June.

The SSLC exam will be held at 12,690 selected centres. The number of centres has been increased from 3,800 to 12,690 to conduct exams safely, maintaining social distancing norms. Only 10 students will sit in one classroom during the exam.

Around 9.5 lakh students will take the Class 10 board exam in the state. The exams for Class 11 and Class 12 started in the beginning of March.

Class 12 students who could not appear for the board exam on 24 March owing to the restrictions in the state can take the exam on 4 June.

Sengottaiyan earlier informed that evaluation of answer sheets for Class 12 will start from 27 May.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, coronavirus has infected over 11,700 people in Tamil Nadu and killed more than 80 people. Around 4,400 people have recovered from the infection in the state.