Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Tamil Nadu Police arrests Sri Lankan man near Rameswaram, seizes boat and cache of ammunition

India Press Trust of India Jun 27, 2018 15:32:25 IST

Rameswaram: A Sri Lankan national, was arrested at Uchipuli Valangapuri coast near Rameswaram while two others escaped into a nearby forest, police said on Wednesday.

Sagaya Stephen from Thalaimannar was seen moving around in suspicious circumstances near the coast last night along with two others when he was arrested, 'Q' Branch inspector N Rajeswari said.

Representational image. News18

Representational image. News18

The two others managed to escape into a nearby forest, she added.

The trio had come from Thalaimannar by a fibreglass boat, she said.

Police also seized the boat which was fitted with a Suzuki engine.

Enquiries are on to find out why the trio had come to the town.

Police had on Monday recovered more than 50 boxes of abandoned ammunition, 41 light machine guns, 22 machine guns and five landmines near Thangachimadam area in Ramanathapuram district.

The explosives were recovered after occupants of the house alerted police to what they had discovered while a septic tank was being dug following which police were dispatched to the spot.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 15:32 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores