Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2020 released at tnhealth.tn.gov.in; counselling to begin from tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2020 merit list for admissions to MBBS/ BDS courses has been released by Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on tnhealth.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Health and Family Welfare tweeted that the list included the 7.5 percent reservation for government school students.

The rank list for the TN #Medicalcounselling is published. As committed by Hon’ble CM, the list includes the 7.5% reservation for govt school students. The counselling will commence from 18th Nov at Nehru Indoor Stadium w/ social distancing norms. My best wishes! @CMOTamilNadu pic.twitter.com/nv946BE0om — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) November 16, 2020

The minister also said that the counselling process will begin from 18 November at Nehru Indoor Stadium adhering to health and safety guidelines.

According to a report by The Times of India, the cut-off marks this year has gone up by 80 percent compared to last year.

Also, there is a fall of around 20 percent in the overall number of applications from eligible candidates. Last year the number of applications for admissions to MBBS/ BDS courses in the state was 57,004, while only 37,983 applicants were received this year.

The report said the selection committee confirmed Tiruppur-based Srijan R from the Indian Public School in Erode topped the rank list with 710 marks out of the total 720 in NEET UG 2020.

The second position in the list is secured by Namakkal-based MohanaprabhaRavichandran of Alpine Public School. The medical aspirant secured 705 marks in the entrance exam.

The Indian Express report said that as per the new, Tamil Nadu government will provide a 7.5 percent horizontal quota for students who have studied from classes 6 to 12 in the state government schools and have passed NEET.

The merit list has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the students in NEET. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for counselling process under the state quota seats.

Steps to check and download TN NEET UG rank list 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - tnhealth.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under Online Notifications tab, click on the link for rank list for MBBS/ BDS courses 2020-2021 session.

Step 3: A PDF document mentioning names of qualified candidates will open on your screen.

Step 4: Check for your name in the list before saving and taking a print.

Here is the direct link to check TN NEET UG rank list 2020: https://tnhealth.tn.gov.in/notifications.php