Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2020: Merit list for MBBS/ BDS admission to be released today at tnhealth.tn.gov.in
Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2020 | The counselling process will start by filling 7.5 percent seats reserved for NEET-qualified government school students
The Tamil Nadu NEET 2020 merit list for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses will be released by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on Monday, 16 November.
According to a report by The Times of India, the medical counselling in the state is expected to be held on 18 or 19 November in offline mode adhering to the COVID-19 precautions.
This year, 38,232 medical aspirants have applied for more than 4,000 seats available in the government and self-financing medical colleges in the state.
The report said that the counselling process will start by filling 7.5 percent seats reserved for NEET-qualified government school students.
A report by The Hindu said that 304 seats are reserved for students who have studied in government, corporation or Municipal schools from class 6 to 12.
Shortlisted candidates can visit the facilitation centres in all government medical and dental colleges, apart from those in the ESIC Medical College, K.K. Nahar and Rajah Muthiah Medical and Dental Colleges.
Students seeking admission under special category will have to fill the required fields and submit their application form online.
Candidates who have completed their education in more than one government school will have to furnish certificates from the last studied school as well as school in which they studied earlier.
A total of 156 seats are reserved for students belonging to special category including eminent sports persons, persons with disability and wards of ex-servicemen.
As many as seven seats in medicine and one seat in dentistry are reserved for sports persons. Of the total seats, 5 percent, or 139 seats, are reserved for persons with disabilities.
For children of ex-servicemen, 10 seats are reserved in government MBBS colleges and one in dental colleges.
