Tamil Nadu: Man dies as wife pours hot oil on him while he was asleep

A 55-year-old woman has been arrested by the police for killing her husband by pouring hot oil on him. She did this because she was very angry with him for fighting with her frequently.

The man, who got seriously hurt during the incident on August 27, was taken to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital. Sadly, he passed away on Saturday night.

The man who died was Chellamuthu, aged 63. He worked as a farmer in the Oddanchatram taluk of Dindigul district. He was married to Ponnathal, and they had two sons together.

Chellamuthu had a habit of drinking alcohol, and he often argued with Ponnathal when he was drunk.

On August 27, Chellamuthu came home drunk and started arguing with Ponnathal. He asked her to make puris for him, but she refused. In his anger, Chellamuthu physically attacked her before falling asleep. Frustrated and furious, Ponnathal heated coconut oil in a frying pan and poured it on her husband while he was asleep.

Neighbors heard his screams and rushed to help. They took Chellamuthu to the Oddanchathiram government hospital, but his condition was so bad that he had to be moved to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital. Unfortunately, he died on Saturday night.

Following his death, the police changed the case from one of injury to a murder case and arrested Ponnathal.

She admitted to the crime and explained to the police that she had become extremely tired of her husband’s behavior.