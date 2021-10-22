Tamil Nadu Man creates fake profile of estranged wife on matrimonial website; arrested

Identified as S Om Kumar, the accused was married to 32-year-old Jhansi. The couple was married for five years and had shifted to the US

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the Tiruvallur police on Wednesday for spreading false information about his wife. The man disseminated fake information by creating a matrimonial profile of his wife.

Identified as S Om Kumar, the accused was married to 32-year-old Jhansi. The couple was married for five years and shifted to the US. However, after constant arguments between the two, the man shifted back to his hometown, Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu, and his wife continued to live in the US.

Kumar had filed for divorce in a Chennai court after three years of separation and the case is still pending in court.

However, Jhansi’s father Padmanabhan was surprised when he began receiving numerous phone calls from matrimonial profiles. Each profile expressed their desire to marry his daughter. Padmanabhan also came to know that his number was registered on the matrimonial site, along with Jhansi’s profile. The site also asked Padmanabhan for a fee to be paid.

Shocked with the matrimony calls for his daughter, Padmanabhan then lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Tiruvallur. An investigation was carried out by the police which revealed that Jhansi’s profile was created by her estranged husband. The investigation was carried out by Cyber Crime Inspector Lilly and Sub-Inspector Manoj Prabhakar Das. Apparently, Jhansi’s delay in giving divorce to Om Kumar had angered him. He then created her fake profile on a matrimonial site as he believed that if Jhansi found a better groom, she might give him a divorce soon.

Om Kumar confessed to creating his wife’s profile and was subsequently arrested. He was produced in the Tiruvallur district court and was then lodged in the Tiruvallur branch prison. Om Kumar is a software engineer and the estranged couple also has a four-year-old son.