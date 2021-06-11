Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till 21 June; TASMAC liquor shops, salons to open in 27 of 38 districts
Tamil Nadu Lockdown Guidelines: TASMAC liquor shops, salons, mobile stores and opticians will be allowed to function in 27 districts that reported fewer cases than the other 11 districts
Tamil Nadu government extended the lockdown in the state till 21 June, but announced some districts which have reported a drop in COVID-19 cases.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin and attended by health experts and officials to review the situation after a three-week lockdown.
Tamil Nadu reported 15,759 new COVID-19 cases, 378 deaths and 29,243 recoveries on Friday, pushing the tally to 23,24,597 and toll to 28,906. The total number of active cases reached 1,74,802.
The state allowed the sale of liquor in 27 of the state’s 38 districts. The other 11 districts — Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthrurai — will have lesser relaxations in lockdown as compared to the 27 districts which have lower caseloads.
Relaxations in 11 districts with a high caseload
- Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians, carpenters will be allowed to work from 9 am till 5 pm but will have to obtain e-registration. They cannot open their shops
- Auto-rickshaws and taxis will be allowed to ply following e-registration. However, taxis and autos would be allowed only with three and two passengers respectively, excluding the driver
- Only shops selling essential items can operate. They will have to keep a hand sanitiser at the entrance, conduct thermal screening and workers will have to wear masks at all times. The shops will have to operate without air-conditioning.
- Automobile repair shops, pump-set repair shops and opticians can function from 9 am to 2 pm
- Export companies allowed to function with 25 percent staff
- Pottery and handicraft stores will be allowed to function from 6 am till 5 pm
- Housekeeping allowed with e-registration
Relaxations in 27 districts, including Chennai, where COVID-19 has declined
- Beauty parlours, salons and spas, government-run parks and playgrounds can function. Salon can open from 6 am till 5 pm and playground from 6 am till 9 am.
- Liquor shops will be allowed to open between 10 am and 5 pm.
- IT companies can work at 20 percent capacity or a maximum of 10 staff.
- Mobile stores, optical stores, pump-set repair shops, shops for repairs of household items and selling home appliances, and outlets selling construction materials will be allowed to operate from 9 am till 2 pm.
- Schools, colleges and universities would be allowed to undertake administrative and admission-related activities.
- Pottery, handicraft stores will be allowed to function from 6 am till 5 pm.
- Export companies can function with 50 percent staff.
- Manufacturing units and insurances companies, HFCs, NBFCs can operate with 33 percent staff.
- Two-wheeler repair shops, shops selling agricultural products and other farm essentials will be allowed to open.
- Security services, plumbers and electricians have been allowed to work.
