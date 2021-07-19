Tamil Nadu HSC (+2) Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Students who have registered for TN 12th Exam will get their results through SMS. Students can also download their TN 12th Mark Sheet 2021 at https://tnresults.nic.in/nebdr.htm

Auto refresh feeds

The results of the Tamil Nadu class 12 board exams will be announced today, on Monday, 19 July. Reportedly, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is going to declare the examination results today around 11 am. As many as eight lakh students of the state board will receive their results today.

Tamil Nadu class 12 results will be available on the official websites http://dge.tn.gov.in/ and https://tnresults.nic.in/.

These results will be based on a 50:20:30 formula wherein marks in classes 10, 11 and 12 would be taken into consideration for calculating the final score. The weightage of the class 10 score in the class 12 result is 50 percent. Marks scored in class 11 have a weightage of 30 percent while the 12 internals and practicals of class 12 have a 20 percent weightage.

The results of the Class 12 examination have been prepared based on alternative evaluation criteria.

Those TN class 12 students who want to receive their results on the SMS can send an SMS to 09282232585, or 09282232585. They should type TNBOARD12, their registration number and date of birth and send this SMS to the aforementioned numbers. Once the results are declared, they will receive the scores on their mobile phones.

In order to pass the examination, students need to score a minimum of 35 percent in all subjects and separately in practicals and theory examinations.

Once declared, students can check the results through the websites tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Around 9 lakh students have registered in plus two this year.

The TN class 12 exam could not be conducted due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results of the Class 12 examination have been prepared based on alternative evaluation criteria.

This year, even though several state boards have announced plans to pass all the students, there has been no such announcement by the Tamil Nadu board. It is expected that the pass percentage will increase significantly this year as the previous year scores have been included.

Step 1: Log in to the website: www.tnresults.nic.in. Step 2: Fill in your registration number/roll number Step 3: Click on the ‘download’ link and your result will appear on the screen. Step 4: Students are advised to get a printout of their results for future reference.

As per reports, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board result has been officially announced. Links will be activated soon.

The press conference to declared the TN plus two 2021 results has begun as per reports. State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh is leading the press conference.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 results now available on the board websites. Students can download their results from the official websites, www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) on Monday declared the TN HSE +2 results 2021. Students who have registered for TN 12th Exam will get their results through SMS. Students can also download their TN 12th Mark Sheet 2021 at https://tnresults.nic.in/nebdr.htm

Step 1: Log in to the website: www.tnresults.nic.in. Step 2: Fill in your registration number/roll number Step 3: Click on the ‘download’ link and your result will appear on the screen. Step 4: Students are advised to get a printout of their results for future reference.

In order to pass the examination, students need to score a minimum of 35 percent in all subjects and separately in practicals and theory examinations.

Once declared, students can check the results through the websites tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Around 9 lakh students have registered in plus two this year.

The TN class 12 exam could not be conducted due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results of the Class 12 examination have been prepared based on alternative evaluation criteria.

This year, even though several state boards have announced plans to pass all the students, there has been no such announcement by the Tamil Nadu board. It is expected that the pass percentage will increase significantly this year as the previous year scores have been included.

Step 1: Log in to the website: www.tnresults.nic.in. Step 2: Fill in your registration number/roll number Step 3: Click on the ‘download’ link and your result will appear on the screen. Step 4: Students are advised to get a printout of their results for future reference.

As per reports, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board result has been officially announced. Links will be activated soon.

The press conference to declared the TN plus two 2021 results has begun as per reports. State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh is leading the press conference.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 results now available on the board websites. Students can download their results from the official websites, www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) on Monday declared the TN HSE +2 results 2021. Students who have registered for TN 12th Exam will get their results through SMS. Students can also download their TN 12th Mark Sheet 2021 at https://tnresults.nic.in/nebdr.htm

Step 1: Log in to the website: www.tnresults.nic.in. Step 2: Fill in your registration number/roll number Step 3: Click on the ‘download’ link and your result will appear on the screen. Step 4: Students are advised to get a printout of their results for future reference.

Tamil Nadu HSC (+2) Result 2021 LATEST Updates: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) on Monday declared the TN HSE +2 results 2021. Students who have registered for TN 12th Exam will get their results through SMS. Students can also download their TN 12th Mark Sheet 2021 at https://tnresults.nic.in/nebdr.htm

The results of the Tamil Nadu class 12 board exams will be announced today, on Monday, 19 July. Reportedly, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is going to declare the examination results today around 11 am. As many as eight lakh students of the state board will receive their results today.

The TN class 12 exam could not be conducted due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results of the Class 12 examination have been prepared based on alternative evaluation criteria.

These results will be based on a 50:20:30 formula wherein marks in classes 10, 11 and 12 would be taken into consideration for calculating the final score. The weightage of class 10 score in the class 12 result is 50 percent. Marks scored in class 11 have a weightage of 30 percent while the 12 internals and practicals of class 12 have a 20 percent weightage.

TN class 12 results will be available on the official websites http://dge.tn.gov.in/ and https://tnresults.nic.in/.

Those TN class 12 students who want to receive their results on the SMS can send an SMS to 09282232585, or 09282232585. They should type TNBOARD12, their registration number and date of birth and send this SMS to the aforementioned numbers. Once the results are declared, they will receive the scores on their mobile phones.

In order to pass the examination, students need to score a minimum of 35 percent in all subjects and separately in practicals and theory examinations.

This year, even though several state boards have announced plans to pass all the students, there has been no such announcement by the Tamil Nadu board. It is expected that the pass percentage will increase significantly this year as the previous year scores have been included. In 2020, the pass percentage was 92.3 percent. As many as nine lakh students had appeared for the exam last year.