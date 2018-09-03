Tamil Nadu govt's 'indifference' led to collapse of shutters of Mukkombu dam, alleges DMK

Tiruchirappalli: The Opposition DMK Monday blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the collapse of nine shutters of Mukkombu regulator dam across river Coleroon saying it could have been averted had proper inspection been carried out.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the dam, DMK president MK Stalin alleged that the government's indifference had led to the collapse of the shutters.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on 24 August said repair work would be completed soon, but only 40 percent of the work had been completed so far, he claimed.

Nine of the 45 shutters of Mukkombu regulator dam collapsed on 22 August due to continuous heavy flow of water in the preceding days.