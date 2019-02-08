Tamil Nadu govt presents 2019-20 budget with no new taxes; revenue deficit expected to reduce in next few years

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday presented the state budget for the 2019-20 financial year with no new taxes, and said the revenue deficit will reduce in the coming years.

In the budget presented by deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, who holds the finance portfolio, the government proposed no new taxes but said the revenue deficit was estimated to be around Rs 14,300 crore.

"With higher SOTR (state's own tax revenue) growth, coupled with the phasing out of the impact of Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) and pay revision, the state expects to bring down the revenue deficit in the coming years," he said.

The government also announced a number of initiatives in various sectors, including implementing a Rs 2,000 crore comprehensive parking management project in state capital Chennai. It will have underground parking facilities, multilevel parking facilities and on-lane smart parking to accommodate two lakh four-wheelers and an equal number of two-wheelers, Panneerselvam said.

Tamil Nadu budget 2019: State Government to establish a new government arts and science college in Rameswaram in 2019-2020, which will be named after A. P. J. Abdul Kalam pic.twitter.com/vHeoTywgDM — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2019

