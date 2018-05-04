You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Tamil Nadu govt announces train fare, Rs 1000 aid for NEET applicants who have centres outside state

India PTI May 04, 2018 19:34:55 IST

Chennai: Every student from Tamil Nadu who travels to other states to appear for the NEET will be given train fare in addition to monetary assistance of Rs 1,000 per candidate, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in Chennai on Friday.

He said these students and one attendant travelling with him or her would be provided second class train fare and given an assistance of Rs 1,000 towards other expenditure.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

Palaniswami said the direction was given following reports that those allotted centres outside Tamil Nadu were facing difficulties. Students could get the train fare and Rs 1,000 assistance from the district Chief Education Officer through their school either before or after their journey to write NEET, he said.

Palaniswami's announcement comes a day after PMK demanded that the state government bear the travel expenses of students who have been allotted centres in other States.

A section of students, about 200 from Tamil Nadu, have been allotted centres in Kerala and Rajasthan to write NEET, according to the PMK.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss had said yesterday that about 200 students, including those from Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts, were allotted centres in Rajasthan and Kerala.

When a petition was filed in the Madras High Court against centres outside the State, the court had asked the union government to allot the centres in Tamil Nadu itself.

However, it was "shocking" that it was stayed by the Supreme Court, the PMK leader, who is also the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha MP, had said.

"Tamil Nadu government should bear the air travel and lodging expenditure of the students if it could not get the Union government to allocate centres within the state for students," he had said.

The PMK leader had alleged that allotting NEET centres for Tamil Nadu students in Rajasthan and Kerala was "social injustice."

DMK working president MK Stalin had also hit out at the Centre for not making arrangements to ensure that students from Tamil Nadu took the eligibility test in centres within the state.


Updated Date: May 04, 2018 19:34 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Desperate Mumbai Indians look for solutions against rampaging Kings XI Punjab at latter's adopted home



Top Stories




Cricket Scores