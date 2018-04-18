Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit pats woman journalist on cheek without consent; DMK terms behaviour 'unbecoming'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, on Tuesday, courted controversy when he diplomatically patted a woman journalist, apparently to parry a question, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) terming the incident as "unbecoming" of a person holding a Constitutional post.

The incident took place when the 78-year-old governor was about to leave the venue of a crowded press conference at the Raj Bhavan, which was all set to conclude.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi tweeted "even if the intention is above supsicion, a person who holds a public office has to understand that there is a decorum to it and violating a woman journalist's personal space does not reflect the dignity or the respect which should be shown to any human being."

"It is not only unfortunate, but unbecoming of a person holding a constitutional post," DMK working president MK Stalin said on his twitter handle.

The woman journalist, working with a leading English magazine said in her tweet "I asked TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit a question as his press conference was ending. He decided to patronisingly ? and without consent ? pat me on the cheek as a reply."

The journalist, Lakshmi Subramanian further said, "here is what I have to say his excellency Governor Mr Banwarilal Purohit... so agitated... Mr Purohit. it might be an act of appreciation by you and grandfatherly attitude, but to me you are wrong."

She further said it was unprofessional behaviour and completely uncalled for to touch a stranger without consent.