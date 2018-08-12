You are here:
Tamil Nadu Governor administers oath to VK Tahilramani, third woman Chief Justice of Madras High Court

India Press Trust of India Aug 12, 2018 18:16:45 IST

Chennai: Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani was Sunday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit here.

The Governor administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan.

Justice Tahilramani, who was the acting chief justice of the Bombay High Court, was recently appointed Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, succeeding Justice Indira Banerjee, who has been elevated to the Supreme Court.

Justice Tahilramani is the third woman chief justice of the Madras High Court.

Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, besides judges of the Madras High Court and a team of 11 judges from the Bombay High Court were among those who attended the swearing in ceremony.


Updated Date: Aug 12, 2018 18:16 PM

