India

Tamil Nadu government issues new SOPs as colleges reopen; 50% students allowed on campus, face masks mandatory

The Tamil Nadu government has advised colleges to come up with six-day schedules so that classes are properly planned and chalked out

FP Trending February 11, 2021 15:12:36 IST
Tamil Nadu government issues new SOPs as colleges reopen; 50% students allowed on campus, face masks mandatory

Representational image. Getty Images

The Tamil Nadu government reopened colleges in the state on Monday and have now released a set of Standard Operating Procedures or SOPs for both the college representatives and the students.

These guidelines have been published to make running of offline classes in the state easier under the new normal. Students, teachers and other staff must follow these set of rules in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The SOPs state that at any given point, there should not be more than 50 percent of the total student population present on the campus. Moreover, it is compulsory for every student, teacher, as well as the non-teaching staff to wear face masks so that it covers their nose as well as mouth. They must also maintain physical distancing at all times and avoid gathering.

Although the classes have been reopened in the physical mode, all students will have the option of studying online for all the courses they are enrolled in.

A part of maintaining necessary distance in the campus also allows colleges to cancel or forbid any extra curricular activity that involves congregation of individuals. The guidelines say that if students have to be divided into groups for maintaining due physical distance, then teachers might have to extend their working hours.

In case of engineering colleges, if space is limited for the authority to ensure physical distance is maintained, students from any two years will be allowed to attend classes in one day and the students of the other two years will attend classes the next day. This has to be repeated alternatively, the SOP said.

The Tamil Nadu government has also advised colleges to come up with six-day schedules so that classes are properly planned and chalked out. No visitor will be allowed inside the campus for the time being.

Updated Date: February 11, 2021 15:23:50 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

China starts using anal swabs to test 'high risk' people for COVID-19, says it's more effective
World

China starts using anal swabs to test 'high risk' people for COVID-19, says it's more effective

The anal swabs method 'can increase the detection rate of infected people' as traces of the virus linger longer in the anus than in the respiratory tract, a senior doctor from Beijing, told CCTV

India reports 8,635 new COVID-19 cases in a day, lowest single-day rise in eight months
Health

India reports 8,635 new COVID-19 cases in a day, lowest single-day rise in eight months

The daily COVID-19 fatalities fell below 100 after almost nine months. The toll increased to 1,54,486 with 94 new deaths, said the health ministry

Nurses, women healthcare workers most at risk of distress during COVID-19 pandemic: Sheffield university study
World

Nurses, women healthcare workers most at risk of distress during COVID-19 pandemic: Sheffield university study

Researchers assessed fixed factors such as demographic characteristics, age, sex and occupation as well as social psychological and infection-related factors in 143,000 healthcare workers around the world