The results of the TNDTE April Diploma 2021 have been announced by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE). Candidates can now check their results at the official website of the TNDTE - http://www.tndte.gov.in/.

Steps to view results of TNDTE Diploma 2021:

Go to the website of TNDTE, http://www.tndte.gov.in/ Select the link for the TNDTE April Diploma 2021 that is given on the homepage Enter your registration number and select the scheme of exam Your results will appear online. Download a copy for the future

Direct link for results- http://112.133.214.76/result_Apr2021

As per the directorate, the diploma results for the second and third year under Scheme J/ K/ L/ M have been declared.

The exam is conducted twice a year in April and October for the diploma courses offered in various polytechnic institutes in the state. The TNDTE offers various courses as diploma, postgraduate (PG), and research programmes at their affiliated institutes.

The results for even semesters were declared in June this year and consisted of marks obtained by candidates in the government polytechnic examination in each subject, total marks secured, details of the examination, and qualifying status.

The diploma course is open to candidates who have passed their Class 10 examination with mathematics and science. The duration of the course is three years, with English as the medium of instruction. For part-time diploma courses, the duration is four years but the medium of instruction remains the same.

Any candidate will be eligible for being awarded the diploma only if he/she has undergone the prescribed course of study successfully in an institution approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and affiliated with the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Tamil Nadu.

A candidate shall be declared to have passed in a particular subject if he/she secures at least 40 percent in theory subjects and 50 percent in practical exams.