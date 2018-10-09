Tamil Nadu court refuses to remand Nakkheeran Gopal in judicial custody; editor calls state govt 'spineless'

A Tamil Nadu court refused to remand Nakkeeran chief editor Nakkeeran Gopal, in judicial custody, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, Nakkheeran said the "spineless" Tamil Nadu government had acted upon the governor's wish.

"It's a victory. It's a slap on Raj Bhavan. It's also for spineless Tamil Nadu govt which acted upon governor's wish. The court has judged well," said Nakkeeran.

The magazine's website claimed Nakkheeran was arrested based on a complaint from the Raj Bhavan over a series of articles that allegedly had damaging references to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The write-up was on Nirmala Devi, an assistant professor of a private college in Virudhunagar, who was arrested for allegedly asked female students to extend sexual favours to officials.

However, there was no immediate confirmation from police officials on the reason behind Nakkheeran's arrest.