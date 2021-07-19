Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 declared: 100% students clear exams; girls outshine boys this year
The TNDGE will issue a provisional mark sheet for all students who are registered this year. The provisional mark sheets will be available from 22 July
The result of the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) board or Class 12 has been declared by the Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu today, 19 July.
Students can visit the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in to check and download their scorecards. However, they will be able to download the provisional mark sheet on 22 July.
The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results have been announced by School education minister Mahesh Anbil Poyyamozhi for over 8 lakh students studying on the state board. Poyyamozhi said that no one has scored 600/600.
“Exams will soon be conducted for students who wish to improve their scores and also for other private candidates, the dates will be announced depending on the COVID-19 situation,” he added.
As per reports, a total of 8,16,473 students — including 4,35,973 girls and 3,80,500 boys — have passed the exams. The number of girls passing the exam this year is higher than that of boys who have cleared the exams this year. As many 1,656 students who did not attend the classes have been marked absent.
"Students who are not satisfied with their results can appear for a special examination if the situation improves during September or October. This will be treated as final," said the state education minister.
According to News18, this is the first time that the pass percentage has touched 100 percent. All 8 lakh students have passed the exam. Last year the pass percentage was 92.3 percent students had cleared the exam. TN Class 12 exams were canceled earlier due to the COVID-19 second-wave outbreak in the state.
The stream-wise breakup of students who scored between 551 to 600 marks are:
- Commerce: 8909 students scored between 551 and 600 marks
- Science: 30,600 students secured between 551-600 marks
- Arts: 35 students secured between 551-600 marks
According to the Times of India, 30,600 students scored from 551 to 600 marks in the science stream compared to 1,867 students in the previous year. In the commerce stream, 8,909 students scored in the same range compared to 4,437 students. In vocational group, 136 above 551 marks.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to access the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results:
Step 1: Open any of the above mentioned official websites
Step 2: Look for the 'HSE(+2) 2020-2021 Result' link on the homepage and open it
Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number or registration number and click on Submit
Step 4: The TN class 12 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Check you result
Step 5: Download it. For future reference, take a printout
Here's the direct link: http://tnresults.nic.in/nebdr.htm
Students can also check their results via SMS. They just have to type TNBOARD12 with their registration number, date of birth and send it to the TN board's official numbers including 09282232585 or 09282232585. Students will then get their scorecards as a reply to the SMS.
This year, the pass percentage has touched 100 percent. Last year, 92.3 percent of students had cleared the examinations.
Due to the second wave of coronavirus , Class 12 board exams were cancelled in the state and the results have been prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. For calculating the final score, a 50:20:30 formula has been taken into consideration. According to this, 50 percent weightage is given to Class 10 scores, 30 percent weightage is given to Class 11 marks while Class 12 internals and practicals got a weightage of 20 percent.
