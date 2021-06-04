The state government had announced earlier that the decision regarding the cancellation of Class 12 exams will be announced on 4 June

The Tamil Nadu government has not yet taken any decision on Class 12 board examinations as teachers and parents in the state have been pulling in different directions on the conduct of the exams.

According to the state government, most of the teachers want exams to take place while a section of parents is opposing the idea of board papers being conducted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 7,000 Higher Secondary schools in the state have compiled a detailed report based on the viewpoint of parents and teachers as directed by the Education department. Meanwhile, the report has already been submitted to the state government on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Tamil Nadu education minister Anbil Mahesh Poiyamoli said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested him to discuss the feasibility of conduction of the exams after a meeting with educationists and various experts.

Poiyamoli further stated that the chief minister will take an informed decision regarding Class 12 board exams. The decision will be announced post reviewing the verdict of other states in this regard.

The Tamil Nadu government has provided an email id and helpline number for students, teachers and educationalists to share their opinion and ideas on conducting the Class 12 board exams.

So, individuals interested in sharing their views can mail to tnschooledu21@gmail.com or use helpline number 14417 to register their opinion.

With the surge in cases of COVID-19 infection, the Centre on 1 June cancelled the Class 12 board exams citing the "safety and interest" of students. After the announcement, several states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan had called off the Class 12 board exams, while states like Assam, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are yet to decide on it.

However, the Supreme Court has granted two weeks' time to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) to inform the criteria to announce the Class 12 results.

The apex court also welcomed the Centre's decision to cancel the exams. It further enquired about the rules to be applied to devise evaluation criteria to prepare results.