Tamil Nadu Class 11th Supplementary Results 2018 expected to release soon at dge.tn.nic.in

The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu is expected to release Tamil Nadu Class 11th Supplementary Results 2018 soon by on its official website – dge.tn.nic.in.
The Directorate had organised the supplementary examinations for Class 11th in June.
How to check the results:
- Go to the official website, dge.tn.nic.in.
- Click on the link for 11th Supplementary results.
- Enter the registration number and birth date.
- Click Submit.
- Save the result for further reference.
As per News18 reports, the results might be released tomorrow, thereby candidates should keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the results as and when they are released
Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 13:28 PM