Tamil Nadu Class 11th Supplementary Results 2018 expected to release soon at dge.tn.nic.in

India FP Staff Aug 08, 2018 13:28:50 IST

The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu is expected to release Tamil Nadu Class 11th Supplementary Results 2018 soon by on its official website – dge.tn.nic.in.

The Directorate had organised the supplementary examinations for Class 11th in June.

Representational image. AFP

How to check the results:

- Go to the official website, dge.tn.nic.in.

- Click on the link for 11th Supplementary results.

- Enter the registration number and birth date.

- Click Submit.

- Save the result for further reference.

As per News18 reports, the results might be released tomorrow, thereby candidates should keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the results as and when they are released


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 13:28 PM

