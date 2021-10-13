The Karnataka Congress has taken action against the two leaders with MA Saleem being suspended from the post of Media coordinator and a showcase notice being issued to VS Ugrappa.

A purported video clip of two Karnataka Congress leaders talking about state Congress president DK Shivakumar has created shockwaves and left the party embarassed.

In the video, Congress state unit media coordinator MA Saleem and former Lok Sabha MP VS Ugrappa at a press conference, unaware that the mikes and cameras were on, can be seen speaking about DK Shivakumar.

Saleem can be heard in the video making allegations against the Congress chief and another person.

The two leaders can also be heard discussing Shivakumar's personality and comparing him with the Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and other issues related to his habits and the way he talks.

Former Congress MP V S Ugrappa and KPCC media coordinator Salim discuss how Party president DK Shivakumar takes bribes and a close aid of his has made between 50-100 crores in collection. They are also discussing how he stutters while talking and as if he his drunk. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/13rDXIRJOE — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 13, 2021

The conversation is said to be related to the scams in the irrigation department in which Shivakumar was allegedly involved when he was irrigation minister in the coalition government of Congress- JD(S), which ran for 14 months and collapsed in June 2019.

However, Ugrappa clarified Saleem was only briefing him what the BJP people have been talking about the raids carried out by the Income Tax (I-T) Department since 7 October against three major contractors executing irrigation and highway project on 47 premises in four States, including Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The search and seizure by the I-T officials have resulted in detection of undisclosed income of about Rs 750 crore, the I-T Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Minutes before the press conference by Ugrappa on Tuesday, Saleem sat next to him and started whispering about the scams.

"Earlier, it was eight percent. He increased it to 12 percent. These are all adjustments by DKS," Saleem is heard saying in the purported video.

"Uppar and G Shankar, the one from Hospet in Ballari, whom you know. Uppar is from Bengaluru," Saleem was seen explaining.

When Ugrappa corrected that Uppar is from Vijayapura, Saleem said Uppar's house is right opposite to former Chie Minister SM Krishna's in Bengaluru.

"It's (Irrigation) a big scandal. If dug properly, his (DK Shivakumar) role will also come out. You don't know, sir, the three made Rs 50-100 crore. If they had made so much (of wealth), then guess how much he (Shivakumar) would have made. He is a collection 'giraaki' (extortionist)," Saleem is heard saying.

In reply, Ugrappa said he did not know those things.

"I don't know this. We all made a point to make him (Shivakumar) State president. That's why I am not saying anything. These are the reasons...," Ugrappa is heard saying.

Further, Saleem said Shivakumar stammers these days.

"He stammers these days, maybe because of low BP or something else," Saleem said to which Ugrappa agreed.

Saleem also wondered whether Shivakumar drinks and even gets emotional these days.

He then hailed Siddaramaiah for his strong body language.

"You have shown that they have spoken ill against me. I will not deny it. They have spoken against me. Ugrappa has give a statement in a press conference," Shivakumar said. He said he has no connection with the content of the conversation.

"I am unrelated to what they have spoken. I was never part of any 'percentage' (share in contracts) and I don't need it. I have no connection with it (share in contracts)," Shivakumar said.

Clarifying his position, Ugrappa held a press conference today and said Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are like two eyes and both were dear to him.

Ugrappa said Saleem was briefing him about what the BJP leaders were talking outside. However, the place chosen by him was wrong and he could have spoken in private and not before the media, he clarified.

The developments come well ahead of the crucial bypolls to Sindagi and Hanagal Assembly segments on 30 October.

Also, it has come at a time when the party has geared up for the Assembly elections, which is one-and-a-half years away.

The party had also seen in the past the show of strength between the factions of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. Ugrappa and Saleem are considered as Siddaramaiah's close aides.

Meanwhile, BJP national generalsecretary CT Ravi slammed the Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar and said that it is the reality of the Congress.

After this, while addressing the press meet, DK Shivakumar said that he has nothing to do with that chat between the two individuals and added that this has embarrassed the party and action will be taken by the disciplinary committee which is headed by the former Union minister Rahman Khan.

