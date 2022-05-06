Tajinder Singh Bagga arrest: Delhi Police take custody of BJP leader, bring him back to Capital; Punjab cops move high court

Bagga, a BJP spokesperson, was arrested from his residence in Delhi in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali in April, Punjab police said

Delhi Police has taken the custody of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Punjab Police and is bringing him back to the national capital. Earlier on Friday, cops from Punjab arrested Bagga from Delhi.

Minutes after Delhi Police took custody of Bagga, Punjab Police approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court and termed the intervention by Haryana Police ‘a violation of law’. AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu claimed that everything was going as per procedure but cops in Haryana delayed the process. "They made the Punjab police team wait for six hours before handing Bagga over to Delhi Police," he added.