Taimoor Nagar murder case: Delhi Police arrests three; two confess to crime after interrogation

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three men for the murder of a man in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar in New Friends Colony, ANI reported.

After the interrogation, two of the arrested confessed to their involvement in the killing of 34-year-old Rupesh Basoya on 31 September.

On Wednesday, three police personnel were suspended for inaction in view of the incident, while the Station House Officer (SHO) of New Friends Colony police station was sent to district lines.

Basoya was injured Sunday after being shot by two unidentified men in front of his minor son and nephew while he was watching them play. He later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The incident triggered protests in the area, as the locals alleged that the perpetrators had links to drug peddlers.

According to the police, the victim's family claimed that he had opposed the sale of drugs in the area and that is why he was attacked.

With inputs from agencies