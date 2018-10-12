Taimoor Nagar murder case: Delhi Police apprehends three men involved in killing of 34-year-old

New Delhi: Three persons involved in a killing that took place in Taimur Nagar area last month, were apprehended by the Delhi Police, officials said Friday.

A local, Rupesh Basoya (34), was shot dead by two men on 31 September in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar in New Friends Colony, triggering protests in the area.

Rupesh's family had claimed that he was shot dead allegedly by drug peddlers who were nursing a grudge against him as his brother, Umesh, had complained about the menace.

According to police, the accused were identified as Akash, Suraj Choudhary, Ajay Rathi and Bunty.

The accused were also wanted in another case of murder and 18 cases of robbery, including five of car jacking using fire arms.

Police claimed to have recovered from them one country-made pistol, one stolen car, one looted motorcycle and two looted gold chains.