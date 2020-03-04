Tahir Hussain didn't need rescuing during Delhi riots, says police; cops on lookout for ex-AAP MLA in connection with IB officer's death

Hours after Additional Commissioner of Police Ajit Kumar Singla claimed that expelled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain was rescued as mobs wreaked havoc in northeast Delhi, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that the former MLA did not need to be rescued. "There are some media reports that Tahir Hussain was rescued by police. The fact is that on 24 February night we received information that a Councillor is trapped and surrounded but when police checked he was found at his home," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said.

CLARIFICATION: Delhi Police Sources now clarify that Tahir Hussain did not require rescuing; on the intervening night of 24-25 Feb, news of the councillor being stuck was received by police, upon investigation it was found the councillor was safe in his house. pic.twitter.com/8smMI8WWtm — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

The tweet came after Delhi Police confirmed on Tuesday that Hussain was rescued from his home in northeast Delhi on 24 February. Singla had said, “On 24 February, around 11 pm to midnight, some people told us that a councillor is stuck and feeling insecure. He was then rescued,” Singla said.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that attempts are being made to arrest Hussain as soon as possible, even as he remains absconding after being named for alleged involvement in the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma.

Through his lawyers, Hussain moved a Delhi court on Tuesday for an anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR lodged against him. Advocate Mukesh Kalia representing Tahir Hussain moved the anticipatory bail which is now listed for hearing before district and sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain on Wednesday.

Anticipatory bail means that an individual can seek or request to the court to get bail in anticipation or in expectation of being named or accused of having committed a non-bailable offence. The expelled Councillor is an accused in the FIR lodged over the killing of Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on 26 February during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, has named the AAP leader as an accused. He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among the residents.

"On 26 February, when IB officer Ankit Sharma's body was found and his family made allegations, Tahir became the main accused. After that Tahir's house was searched and evidence was gathered. Police are conducting raids and trying to arrest him as soon as possible," Randhawa added.

At least 47 people including Ankit Sharma and Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi.

With inputs from agencies

