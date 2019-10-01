Systematix Infotech Announces Strategic Business Partnership With Singapore Based Cloud I/Os

Systematix Infotech announced a business partnership with Singapore based Cloud I/Os a consulting, integration and senior architectural company during their Foundation day celebration held at Hotel Sayaji, Indore (MP) India on 27th September 2017.

Cloud I/Os provides IT solutions to government and business in Singapore and throughout South-East Asia. Cloud I/Os has ambitious growth plans and they were looking for a strategic partner who can bring value for the expansion of their business in the South East Asia region in Cloud infrastructure, DevOps, SecOps, Suite CRM support, Maintenance support, Analytics and many more IT services. After several rounds of information exchange, competence and capability mapping, both the companies decided to engage in a partnership.

The hyper-connected and always-programmable nature of digital touch-points have given rise to a more complex and dynamic threat landscape that renders old tools and approaches toothless.

Global organizations are constantly looking to stay alive and ahead by swiftly acting against this new vulnerability via continuous audit, strategy and intervention for cybersecurity. With this new partnership, both the companies aim to expand their business in South East Asia leveraging each other's technology expertise and resources in Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation and Blockchain solutions space.

Simon Tung, Co-founder and CEO at Cloud I/Os said, “We have been working with Systematix on multiple engagements. They have been complementing our business as a reliable technology services provider. We have huge growth plans for the expansion of our business in South East Asia. We thought this is the right time to establish a committed relationship because they know our business well” He added, “it always reduced the operational cost of a business to a great extent when you have a good partner who strengthens you for the expansion phase.”

Sunil Rawat, Founder and MD at Systematix Infotech said, “After USA and Australia, we were exploring possibilities of expansion in South East Asia. Cloud I/Os was one of our customers and since they were a local player, we discussed this with them. They shared their growth plans and interest in establishing a business partnership with us to which we readily agreed. This association will enable both the entities to provide a much wider range of services to our clients. This will also help us take one more step towards our dream of making Systematix Infotech a global entity. This means a lot to me and I give this credit to my team.”

He continued, “Systematix has been and will always be an ethical company who believes in giving a motivational workplace and culture. We are committed to be transparent to our clients and add value to their businesses by delivering world-class quality services on time every time.”

Foundation day is always special and close to all team members who aspire to build a large enterprise from nowhere. 14 years ago, Systematix Infotech had started its journey from Indore (MP) India. In this short period, the company grew from 7 members to 250 members, from 1 office to 8 offices worldwide, from a bunch of a few clients to over thousand, from one service offering to the latest IoT, AI, ML, Blockchain and Cybersecurity services.

This year is indeed becoming one of the most successful years as the company also recently got appraised at CMMI Level 3 an Industry-standard accreditation for processes and quality services.

There are just 1961 appraised companies Pan-India. Systematix now plans to open offices in Australia and UAE and touch headcount of 1000+ team by 2022.

For more information visit www.systematixinfotech.com or mail your queries at kapil.khandelwal@systematixindia.com