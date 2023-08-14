‘Symbol of equality, true inspiration for India's young women, youth’: Femina takes Prez Murmu on cover

President Droupadi Murmu has featured on the cover of Femina magazine, embodying a journey defined by resolute courage, relentless determination, triumph over challenges, and a bold defiance of norms.

Hailing from Uparbeda, Odisha, the 15th President of India stands as a trailblazer, breaking barriers with a series of groundbreaking accomplishments.

She is not only the first young woman from her village to pursue higher education in Bhubaneshwar but also the pioneering figure from her community to step into the realm of politics. Moreover, she holds the distinction of being the inaugural woman to assume the esteemed role of Governor in Jharkhand.

“Her extraordinary life showcases an unwavering determination and limitless compassion. Her presence gracing our cover embodies the significant impact she has had on the people of India,” said Deepak Lamba, CEO of Worldwide Media.

“She is the embodiment of selflessness and stands as a symbol of encouragement for promoting equality. A true wellspring of inspiration for India’s young women and our nation’s youth, she ignites their relentless pursuit of achieving their dreams,” Ambika Muttoo, Editor-in-Chief of FEMINA, affirmed.

During her speech after she took oath in July 2022, Murmu said, “I started my journey from a small town in Odisha… where acquiring even elementary education was like a dream. Despite the hurdles, my resolve was strong, and I became the first daughter of the village to go to college. Having been born in a far-flung region in the tribal community, I have had the opportunity to go from Ward Councillor to President. This is the greatness of a democracy such as India. Being in this position is not only my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every economically disadvantaged girl in the country. This is testimony to the fact that the economically disadvantaged can not only dare to dream in our country, but also have opportunities to realise them.”

Early Struggles and Determination

Murmu’s educational journey began in a small town where obtaining even basic education was a challenge. Undeterred by obstacles, she became the first daughter from her village to attend college.

Hailing from a tribal community, her ascent from a Ward Councillor to the President of India exemplifies the opportunities democracy offers. Her achievement isn’t just personal; it’s a victory for every underprivileged girl in the nation.

Defying Stereotypes and Overcoming Challenges

From a young age, Murmu challenged gender stereotypes. When denied the position of class monitor due to her gender, she stood up against the injustice and ultimately secured the role. Her determination for education led her to walk barefoot to school, overcoming flooded paths and rainstorms. Despite familial responsibilities, she pursued her studies, while also shouldering household chores.

Educational Pursuits and Early Career

Droupadi’s thirst for knowledge was relentless. She attended college with a monthly allowance of Rs 10, living frugally to pursue education. After graduation, she became a Junior Assistant at the Odisha Irrigation Department. Marriage didn’t deter her ambitions; she later became a teacher and even refused remuneration for her services. Her commitment to education remained unwavering.

Championing Education as Governor

Droupadi’s dedication to education extended to her role as the Governor of Jharkhand. She confronted challenges within the state’s education system, striving to streamline operations, upgrade infrastructure, and introduce job-oriented courses. Her focus on improving primary and pre-primary education led her to personally visit Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas to ensure girls’ safety and well-being.

A President of Empowerment

As India’s 15th President, Droupadi Murmu continues to inspire the youth to contribute to nation-building. Her leadership revolves around simple living and a dedication to meditation and self-improvement. She encourages women’s empowerment and tribals’ recognition, advocating for the Santhali language’s inclusion and preserving indigenous culture.

Overcoming Personal Tragedy

Murmu’s journey hasn’t been without heart-wrenching loss. Despite facing the untimely deaths of family members, including her sons and husband, she found strength through her association with the Brahma Kumaris and her resolve to live well for her surviving daughter.

A Vision for India

Murmu’s presidency signifies her commitment to the nation’s progress. Her call to the youth to contribute echoes her own journey, and her emphasis on empowering women and preserving indigenous cultures reflects her deeply rooted beliefs.

Murmu’s life is a remarkable story of resilience, determination, and compassion. Her journey from a remote village to the highest office in the land serves as an embodiment of the opportunities India’s democracy offers. As she continues her presidency, her legacy remains an inspiration for generations to come.