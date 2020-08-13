Symbiosis SLAT Result 2020: University to declare law exam scores after 8 pm today; check set-test.org

Symbiosis SLAT Result 2020: Those who have appeared for the exam will have to visit the official website and enter their SET ID and password to check their score

Symbiosis SLAT Result 2020: Symbiosis International (Deemed) University will announce the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) result on Thursday after 8 pm. Once declared, candidates can check their score on the official website — set-test.org.

The university on its website said, “SLAT result will be available today (August 13) after 8 pm.”

According to a report by Hindustan Times, SLAT 2020 was conducted from 26 to 28 July. Candidates who clear the law admission test will be eligible to take admission in Symbiosis Institutes in Pune, Hyderabad, Noida and Nagpur in various programmes.

Those who have appeared for the exam will have to visit the website and enter their SET ID and password to check their score.

A report by The Times of India said that based on the score in the entrance examination, candidates will be shortlisted for Personal Interview-Written Ability Test (PI-WAT) rounds. Candidates can check the website of the institutes for information and dates for the next level rounds.

Steps to check SLAT 2020 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website - set-test.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads SLAT 2020 result.

Step 3: Enter your SET ID and password and press submit button.

Step 4: Your result indicating your marks in SLAT 2020 will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout.

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University offers 5-year integrated Undergraduate Programmes including Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws, Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws, BA./ BBA. LL.B, 3-year LL.B and One-year LL.M programme.