Symbiosis International releases scorecards for SET 2018 examination; check at set-test.org

Symbiosis International has released the scorecards of the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2018 today. Candidates can check the same on the institute's official website: www.set-test.org.

According to The Indian Express, the online registration process was conducted between 29 January and 15 April. The examination was conducted on 5 May.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission into BA. LL.B / BBA. LL.B / B.Des. / B.C.A. / B.B.A. (Information Technology) / B.A.(Mass Communication) / B.Sc. (Economics) Honours / B.A. (Liberal Arts) / B.Sc. (Libral Arts) / B.Sc. (Culinary Arts) / B.Tech programmes offered by the institute, NDTV reported.

The exam conducted for law is called Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), while the one conducted for designing is known as Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED). For engineering, it is called SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE), according to The Indian Express report.

Here are the steps to download the scorecard of SET 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — set-test.org.

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘Download scorecard’.

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your SLAT/SEED/SET/SITEEE ID and password.

Step 4: Click on login.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the same and take a print for future reference.