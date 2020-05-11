Symbiosis Entrance Exam 2020: SET, SITEEE, SLAT registration postponed, examination to be held on 31 May

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has extended the deadline for the Symbiosis Entrance examinations 2020 till 20 May. As per the latest notification, SET General, SLAT, SITEEE 2020 will now be held on 31 May.

Candidates can pay the registration fee for the Symbiosis Entrance examinations 2020 till 20 May and the admit card will be issued to them on 25 May.

There are four examinations held by the university— Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) General, Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) and Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED).

Candidates can visit the official website of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) - set-test.org and register themselves for the examination.

The dates have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown imposed by the government to restrict the spread of the virus.

The third phase of COVID-19 lockdown will get over on 17 May 2020.

The entrance tests were earlier scheduled for 2 May. The examination conducting body will not hold the entrance test for SEED this year.

As per the notification, the examinations will be conducted in the online mode. Candidates will have to take the test from their home itself.

Exam timings:

SLAT will be conducted between 9:30 am to 11:30 am, SITEEE will be held from 2:30 pm to 4 pm, and SET General will be from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The test result will be announced on 10 June 2020.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) offers a number of programmes at graduate, postgraduate, doctoral and diploma levels. Programmes are offered in the eight faculties - Law, Management, Computer Studies, Health Sciences, Media & Communication, Humanities & Social Sciences, Engineering, and Architecture & Design.

