The total number of employees dismissed from government services in Jammu and Kashmir in the past six months has gone up to 27 now

Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was dismissed from the Jammu and Kashmir government along with Farooq Ahmed Butt, a teacher from Doda, on charges of threat to State security.

According to Indian Express, the Jammu and Kashmir government dismissed Anees-ul-Islam, who was working as a Research Officer at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre, under the Article 311(2) (C) of the Constitution which gives the government the power to sack an employee without constituting an inquiry against them.

“And whereas the Lt Governor is satisfied under sub clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case…. Accordingly, the Lt Governor hereby dismisses Mr Anees-ul-slam… from service with immediate effect,” reads the government order.

Under this provision, sacked employees can only appeal in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The total number of employees dismissed in the past six months has gone up to 27 now. Those who have been dismissed earlier from service include two sons of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and tainted Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Singh who was caught with a most-wanted terrorist and two others, reported PTI.

All the terminated employees are Muslims, four from Jammu and the rest, to Kashmir Valley.

Who is Anees-ul-Islam?

Anees-ul-Islam is the grandson of Geelani and the son of Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, who is also a Kashmiri separatist. Ahmed Shah has been in Tihar jail since 2017 in a terror funding case.

Why was Anees-ul-Islam dismissed?

As per PTI, according to a dossier, Anees in contact with three suspects based in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Before his appointment, Anees had travelled to Pakistan, where he allegedly met Colonel Yasir of the ISI, officals told PTI..

As per PTI, Anees used to fly drones in and around Srinagar and take measure of the law and order situation of the city. He then later shared that footage with operatives of Pakistan's ISI across the border, claimed officials.

NDTV reported that the sacking of Anees-Ul-Islam came after it was found that Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the separatist who died at 92 last month, had "bartered violence for his grandson's job", sources said.

"His appointment was found to be highly irregular... It is suspected that the appointment straightaway to a gazetted grade equivalent position in the government-funded and controlled SKICC was a deal to bring down violence during the Burhan Wani agitation between the then Chief Minister and Geelani," the source said told NDTV, referring to the protests after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani was shot dead by security forces in 2016.

"There was no urgency to fill the post that had been vacant since 2005. But some officers were suddenly in a hurry after Anees returned from Pakistan to look for any vacant position in SKICC. Any assessment by any security agency anywhere in the world under the given circumstances could not have granted security clearance to him for occupying a public position. But he was cleared due to pressure from the top," the source said, reports NDTV .

Officials told PTI Farooq Ahmad Butt, the school teacher from Dod,was sacked because he was allegedly about to carry out a terror attack on behalf of his brother Mohd Amin Butt, is an active Lashker-e-Taiba terrorist, operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The process of sacking of employees began this year, weeks after the UT administration constituted a Special Task Force (STF) empowering them to look into allegations of anti-State activities against government employees.