Syama Prasad Mookerjee Death Anniversary: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder

Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the man who founded Bharatiya Jana Sangh, passed away on 23 June in the year 1951. He was 51-year-old then. Initially, Mookerjee was part of the Indian National Congress (INC) between 1977 and 1979. Later, he co-founded the Janata Party which changed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He stood 17th in the Inter-Arts Examination in 1916 was also India’s first Minister of Industry and Supply.

Today, 23 June, marks an important day for the BJP as it is Mookerjee’s 68th death anniversary. On his death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah among others paid tribute on social media.

Informing the country about Mookerjee, Narendra Modi shared a post on Twitter that highlights his noble ideals, rich thoughts and commitment.

Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Punya Tithi. His noble ideals, rich thoughts and commitment to serve people will continue to inspire us. His efforts towards national integration will never be forgotten. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah notified through a post saying that the founder gave sacrifices to protect the country's identity and integrity. He also asserted that the late leader saved India from being partitioned again.

Further in his post, the home minister spoke about the dedication and principles set by Mookerjee that will guide the coming generations in the years to come. He pointed out how the Jana Sangh founder was in favour of making mother tongue the medium of education.

“Salute to such patriot on his balidaan diwas,” wrote Shah.

डॉ मुखर्जी ने देश की अस्मिता व अखंडता की रक्षा के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर कर दिया। उन्होंने भारत का पुनः विभाजन होने से बचाया। उनका त्याग, समर्पण और उनके आदर्श युग-युगांतर तक आने वाली पीढ़ियों का मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे। ऐसे अभिजात देशभक्त के बलिदान दिवस पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2021

Following suit, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh paid tribute to Mookerjee saying, "68 years ago on this day, Mookerjee breathed his last in Srinagar under mysterious circumstances."

In his tweet, Nadda also informed that Mookerjee passed away after being arrested on 11 May, 1953 in district Kathua.

On this day, 68 years ago, #SyamaPrasadMookerjee breathed his last in Srinagar under mysterious circumstances after being arrested on 11 May 1953 at entry point in district #Kathua, #JammuAndKashmir. Humble tributes on his Punya Tithi. pic.twitter.com/A9Dwj05Y1j — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 23, 2021

Paying tribute, BJP president J P Nadda shared that Mookerjee dedicated his life to the country’s integrity and unity.