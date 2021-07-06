India

File image of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder

The birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Jana Sangh, is being observed today, 6 July. He was born in the year 1901 to Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee and Jogmaya Devi. While his father was a barrister, his mother was also a scholar. The Jana Sangh later became Bharatiya Janata Party and this is why he is also considered the founder of BJP. He died on 23 June, 1953.

Let us take a look at some of the leaders who have paid tributes to the leader on Twitter:

Paying respects to Mookerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he bows to the leader. Saying that the Jana Sangh leaders dedicated his life to the unity and progress of the country, the prime minister also said that he was a scholar and intellectual.

Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman also remembered Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. She said that Mookerjee was an awe-inspiring leader and his achievements in his short life span are motivating.

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister called Mookerjee a ‘great son of India.’ Singh called Mookerjee a nationalist, scholar, educationist, and reformist. He added that Mookerjee’s contribution to public life and polity will be remembered.

The Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh tweeted that at Koangpokpi District he launched a plantation drive in the name of Mookerjee.

Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Union Minister for Civil Aviation said that the vision of Mookerjee continues to guide generations of Indians. He paid respects to Mookerjee on his 120th birth anniversary.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also remembered Mookerjee and paid her tributes to the leader.

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that Mookerjee’s struggle of ‘One Nation, One Constitution’ has been finally realised by the Narendra Modi government.

MP PC Mohan said that Mookerjee fought for India’s unity and integrity and added that Mookerjee’s life teaches people about selfless service to the country.

Updated Date: July 06, 2021 12:04:45 IST

