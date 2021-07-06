Syama Prasad Mookerjee birthday: Nirmala Sitharaman said the founder of the Jana Sangh, which later became BJP, had 'an awe-inspiring life'

The birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Jana Sangh, is being observed today, 6 July. He was born in the year 1901 to Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee and Jogmaya Devi. While his father was a barrister, his mother was also a scholar. The Jana Sangh later became Bharatiya Janata Party and this is why he is also considered the founder of BJP. He died on 23 June, 1953.

Let us take a look at some of the leaders who have paid tributes to the leader on Twitter:

Paying respects to Mookerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he bows to the leader. Saying that the Jana Sangh leaders dedicated his life to the unity and progress of the country, the prime minister also said that he was a scholar and intellectual.

I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. His lofty ideals motivate millions across our nation. Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life towards India’s unity and progress. He also distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar and intellectual. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2021

Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman also remembered Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. She said that Mookerjee was an awe-inspiring leader and his achievements in his short life span are motivating.

Dr.Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s was an awe-inspiring life. His struggles to keep India as one nation both in the northern and eastern flanks in the years before & after 1947 are phenomenal. Many other achievements in the short span of his life are immensely motivating. Pay respects. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 6, 2021

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister called Mookerjee a ‘great son of India.’ Singh called Mookerjee a nationalist, scholar, educationist, and reformist. He added that Mookerjee’s contribution to public life and polity will be remembered.

Paying tributes to the great son of India, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his jayanti. He was a true nationalist who distinguished himself as an eminent scholar, educationist and reformist. His stellar contribution to India’s public life and polity will always be remembered. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 6, 2021

The Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh tweeted that at Koangpokpi District he launched a plantation drive in the name of Mookerjee.

Launch the Tree Plantation drive at Koangpokpi District as part of the observation of Balidan Divas of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Similar tree plantation drives are being taken up in various districts of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/aHJi4k8pYS — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 5, 2021

Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Union Minister for Civil Aviation said that the vision of Mookerjee continues to guide generations of Indians. He paid respects to Mookerjee on his 120th birth anniversary.

His vision & ideology continue to guide generations of Indians. I join the nation in paying tribute to staunch nationalist & a firm believer in India's unity & integrated identity, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Ji on the occasion of his 120th birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/6Fxb5MtldP — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 6, 2021

Union Minister Smriti Irani also remembered Mookerjee and paid her tributes to the leader.

राष्ट्रीय एकता एवं अखंडता के लिए अपना सर्वस्व समर्पित करने वाले महान देशभक्त, प्रखर विचारक, जनसंघ के संस्थापक श्रद्धेय डॉ श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी जी की जयंती पर शत् शत् नमन। राष्ट्र निर्माण में उनका योगदान हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत एवं अनुकरणीय है। pic.twitter.com/zYhyi1m5Y4 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 6, 2021

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that Mookerjee’s struggle of ‘One Nation, One Constitution’ has been finally realised by the Narendra Modi government.

Remembering Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti 🙏

His life was a mission for a strong United India - his struggle for “One India, One constitution” finally realized by @narendramodi govt. His vision has shaped thinking for most Indians. #JaiHind#ShyamaPrasadMukharjee pic.twitter.com/G1ZGjk3qTe — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) July 6, 2021

MP PC Mohan said that Mookerjee fought for India’s unity and integrity and added that Mookerjee’s life teaches people about selfless service to the country.