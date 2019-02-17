Swine flu claims 127 lives in Rajasthan this year; 3,508 people test positive, Jaipur witnesses most cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Swine flu has claimed 127 lives in Rajasthan this year, said an officials statement on Sunday.

As swine flu cases are on the rise in the state, 3508 people were tested positive for swine flu between January and February 2019.

On Friday, the toll in the state rose to 126 after a patient from Barmer district lost his life.

Among the fresh cases, Jaipur witnessed the highest number of 29 patients, followed by Udaipur where seven people were tested positive.

Five cases each were reported from Tonk, Kota, and Alwar. Four positive cases were reported from Ganganagar. Three cases each were reported in Karauli, Jodhpur, and Barmer. Two cases each were reported from Ajmer and Churu and one case each was reported from Hanumangarh, Dausa, Jhunjhnu, Pali, Jalore and Chittorgarh.

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country.

H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touches an infected or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air. The symptoms are the same as the seasonal flu, also known as viral fever. This includes a cough, sore throat, and body ache.

