In the age of social media, anything can be a promotional gimmick. Exemplifying the same, the convenience grocery chain, Swiggy Instamart, grabbed headlines for breaking the shackles of formality while writing a resignation letter. It guided food-lovers and followers on how to creatively quit their jobs by taking cues from them. Well, based on the appetising names used in the letter, although the food lovers might not have taken an idea or two to file their resignations, they would definitely have chosen their next packet to munch on from the lot.

Understanding the original post by translating the packeted meanings, the handwritten letter titled ‘Resignation Letter’ read: “You have such ‘little hearts’ and offer such ‘little perks’ that I never really had a ‘good day’.” It went to read, “If I had to rate this organisation out of 10, I would rate it ‘5 stars’. Working here was difficult every day. Sorry for your loss. You are losing a ‘gem’.” The letter concluded by mentioning, “If you know, you know. (Iykyk)”

how to quit your job using Instamart 🚶‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CyhSDyvWaq — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 24, 2023

Uploaded 2 days ago, the post has been viewed over 91,000 times. It has amassed over 2,000 likes.

One user wrote: “I hope you were more KINDER so I could have more joy,” referring to the delicious candy treat that comes with a surprise toy.

I hope you were more KINDER so that I could have more JOY — Neha Shah (@NehaSha88680058) July 25, 2023

“Hope it is a letter written by your staff,” commented another.

Hope it is a letter written by your staff 😌 — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) July 24, 2023

A third user said: “This company just rated themselves out of 10..”

This company just rated themselves out of 10 👍👍 — Aarnav (@gargsaahab) July 24, 2023

“UNO kab se milne laga @swiggy par?” questioned another.

UNO kab se milne laga @swiggy par? — Karan Pandey (@karanpandey) July 25, 2023

The grocery delivery app recently hit headlines for being used to deliver ‘garbage bags’ by a woman to send across for her ex to wear. The viral tweet left internet users laughing. Not just this, the woman added in the text message sent to her ex that he can let her know if they don’t work out, so that she can then send the larger ones for him to fit in.

Swiggy Instamart replied to the incident via Twitter. The post read: “Wanted to offer a bandage but itne bade zakham ke liye toh vo bhi choti padegi.”

The post garnered 625 views.