SWAYAM July 2021 semester: Registrations start at swayam.nta.ac.in; check direct link here

The online application process for Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021 semester have been started by the National Testing Agency (NTA).Candidates interested in applying for various SWAYAM courses can apply at the official website at - http://swayam.nta.ac.in/.

Methodical procedure to apply for SWAYAM is as follows:

Visit the official website - http://swayam.nta.ac.in/

Apply for online registration through the process given on the page

Fill the details in the application form and note down the application number

Upload the mentioned documents and then pay the required fee

Submit the form and take a print out to keep for future use

Direct link to login to your account is here - https://swayam.nta.ac.in/login/

As per the official notice given on the NTA’s website, the last date for submission of application form is 2 January next year.

The deadline for successful transaction of fee is 3 January up to 11.50 pm. The fee payment can be done through Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking and/or UPI.

Window for making corrections in particulars of application form will be open for students from 4 January to 6 January. No other chances of correction will be given to candidates after the above mentioned date.

Applicants may download their SWAYAM July 2021 semester admit card from the NTA website. The date for downloading the hall tickets will be announced later, as per the notice.

The SWAYAM examination will be held tentatively in February next year. Examination duration will be 3 hours and the timings will be from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

All details regarding SWAYAM test, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying and other details for SWAYAM July 2021 exam can be checked on the information bulletin available here.

Candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website of SWAYAM to gain more details about the registration process and course structure.