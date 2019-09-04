Swara Bhaskar criticises BJP MP Lallu Singh for liking obscene comment on Twitter; legislator apologises, says act was unintentional

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar on Tuesday criticised BJP MP Lallu Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad for liking an inappropriate comment on her Twitter post. Later, Singh apologised to Bhaskar and claimed that the 'like' was unintended.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a screenshot of an obscene comment on her tweet with another image of Singh liking the comment. She pointed out that Singh is an MP from 'maryada purushottam' Lord Ram's birthplace and said, "Yesterday night, you 'liked' a tweet through your handle. That small action reflects a deep social problem. Please take the trouble of reading my message."

She further said to the legislator, "You are my father's age and are a member of Parliament. You should set an example for respecting women, and you should represent the values of Ram Rajya."

A few hours later, Singh replied to the actress and apologised for hurting her sentiments. He said, "This act must have happened while inadvertently scrolling, for which I apologise. I never intended to hurt anyone's feelings."

Bhaskar also acknowledged the apology and thanked the MP for the clarification.