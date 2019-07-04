Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: 'Arise, awake and stop not, until the goal is reached', quotes of 18th century philosopher still motivates

Born on 12 January, 1863 as Narendra Nath Datta in Kolkata, Swami Vivekananda was one of India's most revered spiritual leaders in the country. Chief disciple of Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Vivekananda along with other disciples took vows of sannyasa and renounced material pleasures in the year of 1887.

His massive contribution to the introduction of the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world is remembered even today. For India, Vivekananda is regarded as a patriotic saint, and his birthday is synonyms with the National Youth Day.

On his death anniversary, here’s a list of his quotes that hold relevance even today:

Intrigued by Western philosophy and history, Vivekananda was often credited to raise interfaith awareness and to have brought Hinduism to the status of a major world religion during the late 19th century.

He also founded the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission to awaken the religious consciousness among people.

To spread his message to a wider audience, he attended the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in the year of 1893 and delivered a memorable speech. His speech that earned a standing ovation, began with the words - "Sisters and brothers of America ...," and revolved around topics like universal acceptance, tolerance and religion.

"Never think there is anything impossible for the soul. It is the greatest heresy to think so. If there is sin, this is the only sin, to say that you are weak, or others are weak."

