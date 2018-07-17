Swami Agnivesh attacked by fringe group in Jharkhand's Pakur; social activist calls it 'sponsored' assault

Activist Swami Agnivesh was attacked by a Hindu fringe group in Jharkhand's Pakur on Tuesday, media reports said. According to Financial Express, the mob consisted of BJP Yuva Morcha activists who raised slogans of ‘Swami go back’.

I am alive by god's grace. It was a murderous assault on me. Don't know the reason why they beat me: Swami Agnivesh tells CNN-News18 pic.twitter.com/HrrVrZMsRG — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 17, 2018

Reacting to what he called the "murderous assault", Agnivesh said, "I have asked the police to investigate the matter. Don't know what they were angry about. They were not ready to listen to me."

He added that the attack was a sponsored attack and that the government should have provided security, CNN-News 18 reported. Agnivesh is now under medical care in a hospital.

According to Times Now, Agnivesh was staying at Muskan Hotel, from where he was supposed to visit Littipara for a programme. The Jharkhand Police later took stock of the situation.

Following the protests, the BJP Yuva Morcha youths sat on a dharna on the main road in Pakur. They said that the social activist had visited the district to incite the tribals on the directions of Christian missionaries and Pakistan, Financial Express reported.