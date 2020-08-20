Swachh Survekshan 2020: Madhya Pradesh's Indore named India's cleanest city for fourth year in a row

Gujarat's Surat was named the second cleanest city, while Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra bagged the third spot in the Swachhta city survey report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

The results of the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country, 'Swachh Survekshan 2020 were released today, with Madhya Pradesh's Indore yet again being declared India's cleanest city.

The announcement was made by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday at the Swachh Mahotsav.

Stating that Indore is India's cleanest city, Puri wrote, "The city & its people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM @ChouhanShivraj people, political leadership & Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance."

Gujarat's Surat was named the second cleanest city, while Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra bagged the third spot in the Swachhta city survey report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Following the announcement, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated, "Congratulations to the people of Indore for achieving the first position in being India’s cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020. The city has hit a four this time and surely will hit a six in the coming future."

The survey which was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 saw Mysuru emerge as the winner the first time around.

As per a report in NDTV, Ahmedabad has been declared the cleanest Mega city, while New Delhi Municipal Council has been named the cleanest capital city.

Bengaluru won the Best Self Sustainability award in the Mega city category, while Jharkhand was declared the cleanest state in the category of state with less than 100 Urban Local Bodies.

The report adds that Swachh Survekshan is a pan India annual cleanliness survey that ranks India's cities, towns and states.

The parameters based on which the rankings are made are sanitation, waste management and overall cleanliness. The survey covered 4,242 cities, 62 Cantonment Boards and 92 Ganga Towns in 2020. It saw a participation of 1.87 crore citizens.