Suspected ULFA (I) militants shoot dead five persons in Assam's Tinsukia; Sarbananda Sonowal condemns incident

Suspected United Liberation Front of Assam (independent) militants shot dead five persons in Assam's Tinsukia district, police officials said.

The incident occurred at Kherbari village, when cadres of the outfit allegedly picked them up and took them to the Brahmaputra river bank. CNN-News18 quoted officials as saying that the militants then lined up the youths and shot them dead one by one.

The names of the deceased are Shyamlal Biswas, Ananta Biswas, Abhinash Biswas, Subodh Das and Dhananjay Namashudra.

The killings are said to have taken place around 8.55 pm, around 6 km away from the Dhola-Sadiya bridge.

The ULFA (I), however, has not yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

An official press release said, "Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal strongly condemned the killing of innocent people near Dhola in Tinsukia district by unidentified miscreants today evening." Further, Sonowal said that the perpetrators of the crime would be dealt with a firm hand.

The chief minister directed Water Resources Minister Keshav Mahanta and Minister of State (Power) Topon Kumar Gogoi to immediately proceed to the incident site to take stock of the situation.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, reacting to the incident, said —

We have no words to express our deep sorrow to the grieving families. The perpetrators must be punished at the very earliest 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 1, 2018

With inputs from PTI