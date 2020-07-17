Suspected COVID-19 patient sexually assaulted in Navi Mumbai quarantine centre; case registered
The incident came to light on Thursday evening after the woman lodged a complaint with Panvel Rural police station.
Mumbai: A 40-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a quarantine centre in Panvel in Navi Mumbai by another inmate, a senior police official said on Friday.
The incident came to light on Thursday evening after the woman lodged a complaint with Panvel Rural police station, he added.
"The woman was sent to the quarantine centre three days after showing COVID-19 symptoms. The 25-year-old accused, who is known to the victim, entered her room on Thursday afternoon and on the pretext of a massage sexually assaulted her," said Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone- II).
"We have registered a case of rape under sections 376 and 354. The accused has not been arrested as yet since he has been quarantined and his coronavirus test report is awaited," he added.
