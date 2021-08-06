Swaraj used Twitter to communicate with common people and resolve their complaints. She was not only known for her quick responses but also her wit and humour

Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj was known as an eloquent orator and parliamentarian. On 6 August 2019, Swaraj died of cardiac arrest at the age of 67. Friday marked the second death anniversary of the woman who was full of compassion and went beyond the call of duty to help people in need.

Born in Haryana, Swaraj graduated from Sanatan Dharma College, Ambala Cantt. She did her Bachelors in Law from Punjab University, Chandigarh. At the young age of 25, she became a cabinet minister for labour and employment in Haryana in 1977.

Swaraj used Twitter as the only medium to communicate with common people and to resolve complaints. Sometimes people asked her silly question on the microblogging site, and she always responded to such tweets with wit and humour.

Below are five of her tweets that grabbed attention across the country:

Once a man from India, who was based in Malaysia, urged Swaraj to help send his friend back to the country. Despite his urgent plea, the man was brutally trolled for his English. When the tweet caught the foreign minister’s attention, she ensured that his friend gets the required help and also saved him from trolls on social media. She replied to the tweet saying after she became the foreign minister, she learned to follow English of all accents and grammar.

There is no problem. After becoming Foreign Minister, I have learnt to follow English of all accents and grammar. https://t.co/2339A1Fea2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 11, 2019

Another time, a man asked her for help while complaining about his faulty refrigerator. To which she replied saying she is busy with humans in distress and cannot help in matters of a refrigerator.

Brother I cannot help you in matters of a Refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress. https://t.co/cpC5cWBPcz — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 13, 2016

In another incident, a user tagged her in a tweet complaining about his new car. Swaraj did not ignore his complaint but replied saying she is sorry and can’t help. She further advised him to take his car to a garage.

I am so sorry. Please take your Car to a workshop. https://t.co/J9fFlTyTYh @babuenterprises — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 9, 2016

Once a traveller on social media asked her if going to Bali was safe. During that time, there were reports of some volcanic eruptions that took place in Indonesia. Without missing a point, Swaraj responded to it saying she has to consult with the volcano there.

I will have to consult the volcano there. https://t.co/bv2atzWtZg — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 8, 2018

One time, a young girl requested Swaraj that her in-laws are postponing the wedding as she is not getting a visa. The very active Swaraj responded to it saying she can help her in-laws with Indian visa and they don’t have to postpone the wedding.