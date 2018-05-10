Sushma Swaraj schools man in Philippines for reference to 'Indian-occupied Kashmir' in Twitter profile

A man in Philippines, who had reached out to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Twitter seeking her assistance, changed his profile details after the Union minister pointed out that he had referred to Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian-occupied Kashmir”, according to media reports.

According to News18, Sheikh Ateeq, who is currently pursuing a medical course in the Philippines and goes by the Twitter handle @SAteEQ019, requested the Union minister to assist him with a new passport as his old passport had been damaged and he wanted to return "home" for a medical check-up.

“I m from j&k doing medicine course here in Philippines my passport got damaged i applied for new one 1 month ago i request u plz help me get it as i literally need to go home for medical check up (sic),” he said in a tweet tagging Swaraj.

Swaraj responded to the Ateeq saying, “If you are from J&K state, we will definitely help you. But your profile says you are from ‘Indian occupied Kashmir’. There is no place like that.”

If you are from J&K state, we will definitely help you. But your profile says you are from 'Indian occupied Kashmir'. There is no place like that. @indembmanilahttps://t.co/Srzo7tfMSx — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 10, 2018

Noting Swaraj's response, Ateeq changed his profile details. Acknowledging this, the Union minister directed the authorities to assist Ateeq.

1. @SAteEQ019 - I am happy you have corrected the profile. 2. Jaideep - He is an Indian national from J&K. Pls help him. @indembmanilahttps://t.co/rArqxIQoN3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 10, 2018

According to News18, Ateeq has since deleted his Twitter profile.