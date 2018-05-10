You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Sushma Swaraj schools man in Philippines for reference to 'Indian-occupied Kashmir' in Twitter profile

India FP Staff May 10, 2018 16:27:33 IST

A man in Philippines, who had reached out to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Twitter seeking her assistance, changed his profile details after the Union minister pointed out that he had referred to Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian-occupied Kashmir”, according to media reports.

According to News18, Sheikh Ateeq, who is currently pursuing a medical course in the Philippines and goes by the Twitter handle @SAteEQ019, requested the Union minister to assist him with a new passport as his old passport had been damaged and he wanted to return "home" for a medical check-up.

“I m from j&k doing medicine course here in Philippines my passport got damaged i applied for new one 1 month ago i request u plz help me get it as i literally need to go home for medical check up (sic),” he said in a tweet tagging Swaraj.

Swaraj responded to the Ateeq saying, “If you are from J&K state, we will definitely help you. But your profile says you are from ‘Indian occupied Kashmir’. There is no place like that.”

Noting Swaraj's response, Ateeq changed his profile details. Acknowledging this, the Union minister directed the authorities to assist Ateeq.

According to News18, Ateeq has since deleted his Twitter profile.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 16:27 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores