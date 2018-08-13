Sushma Swaraj meets UNGA president-elect to discuss Security Council reform and counter-terrorism strategy

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with UN General Assembly president-elect Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces on Monday. Garces and Swaraj talked about key issues such as the revitalisation of the world body, including reform of the Security Council and strengthening the global counter-terrorism legal framework.

Swaraj welcomed the president-elect of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in Delhi and held wide-ranging discussions with her, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Garces' meeting with Swaraj comes after she called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday and discussed the need for a stronger UN action on major global challenges, including terrorism.

The minister and the UNGA president-elect held wide-ranging discussions on the revitalisation of the UN, including reform of the UN Security Council, strengthening the global counter-terrorism legal framework, and other global issues, Kumar said.

Garces, an Ecuadorian national, is fourth woman president to assume this position. India's Vijayalakshmi Pandit was the first-ever woman president of the UNGA. The UN General Assembly had elected Garces as its next president in June.