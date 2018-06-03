You are here:
Sushma Swaraj meets Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth during transit halt on way to South Africa; focus on enhancing bilateral ties

India PTI Jun 03, 2018 11:46:32 IST

New Delhi: On her way to South Africa, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday made a transit halt in Mauritius where she met the prime minister of the island nation, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said enhancing the ties between India and Mauritius was the focus of the meeting.

"Connecting with our maritime neighbour! EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. Enhancing our bilateral relationship was the focus of the meeting," Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Swaraj also met her Mauritian counterpart Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo. "On her way to South Africa during transit halt in Mauritius, EAM @SushmaSwaraj was warmly received by Foreign Minister of Mauritius, Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo," Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj will begin her five-day trip to South Africa on Sunday where she will meet the top leadership of the country and attend meetings of BRICS and IBSA - the two major groupings where India has been playing a key role.


