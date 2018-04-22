Sushma Swaraj meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, steps up pace of high-level interactions with Beijing

Beijing: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday met her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss bilateral ties and step up the pace of high-level interactions to improve the relationship.

Swaraj arrived in Beijing on Saturday on a four-day visit to take part in the foreign ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Reinforcing the positive momentum in our relationship! EAM @SushmaSwaraj warmly welcomed by Foreign Minister and State Councillor of China Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing ahead of their bilateral meeting. pic.twitter.com/wooyNLkpIH — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 22, 2018

External Affairs Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj arrived today in Beijing for a bilateral visit and to attend the Regular meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation #SCO @SushmaSwaraj @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/MZHaZhMm1O — India in China (@EOIBeijing) April 21, 2018

This was their first meeting after Wang was elevated as state councillor in March which makes him the top diplomat of the country in the Chinese hierarchy. He also continues to be foreign minister.

In her initial remarks, Swaraj congratulated Wang on being elevated as state councillor and the special representative for the India-China boundary talks.

Their meeting is part of efforts by the two countries to step up the pace of high-level interactions to improve relations, official sources in Beijing told PTI before the meeting.

Following the Doka La standoff in 2017 both countries increased dialogue to scale down tensions and improve relations with talks at various levels.

Swaraj and Wang are meeting in the immediate backdrop of the recent meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top official of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) Yang Jiechi in Shanghai.