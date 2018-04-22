You are here:
Sushma Swaraj meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, steps up pace of high-level interactions with Beijing

India PTI Apr 22, 2018 15:44:38 IST

Beijing: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday met her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss bilateral ties and step up the pace of high-level interactions to improve the relationship.

Swaraj arrived in Beijing on Saturday on a four-day visit to take part in the foreign ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

This was their first meeting after Wang was elevated as state councillor in March which makes him the top diplomat of the country in the Chinese hierarchy. He also continues to be foreign minister.

Sushma Swaraj with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday. Twitter@EOIBeijing

In her initial remarks, Swaraj congratulated Wang on being elevated as state councillor and the special representative for the India-China boundary talks.

Their meeting is part of efforts by the two countries to step up the pace of high-level interactions to improve relations, official sources in Beijing told PTI before the meeting.

Following the Doka La standoff in 2017 both countries increased dialogue to scale down tensions and improve relations with talks at various levels.

Swaraj and Wang are meeting in the immediate backdrop of the recent meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top official of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) Yang Jiechi in Shanghai.


