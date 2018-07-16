Sushma Swaraj meets Bahrain's king Hamad bin Isa, PM Khalifa bin Salman; leaders discuss trade, defence, energy

Manama: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday called on King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and met country's Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa to discuss ways to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Swaraj, who arrived in Manama on Saturday on a two-day visit, also co-chaired the second joint commission meeting with her counterpart Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

"Most important engagement of the day! EAM Sushma Swaraj called on His Majesty the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa. Warm exchange of views on furthering cooperation in science & technology, renewable energy and other areas," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

"Another warm meeting! EAM SushmaSwaraj met Crown Prince of Bahrain HRH Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Gudaibiya Palace in Manama," he said.

"Discussion focused on upgrading our partnership across sectors, specially in trade and investment, defence, renewable energy, IT, health and education," he said.

Swaraj began her engagements in Manama on Sunday by meeting her counterpart and a close friend of India Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid.

The two leaders co-chaired 2nd India-Bahrain High Joint Commission.

The first meeting of the High Joint Commission (HJC) was held in New Delhi in February 2015.

Khalid praised the contribution of the Indian community settled in Bahrain towards the economic development of the Gulf Kingdom.

Swaraj later called on Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman and held discussions on consolidating the "valuable" bilateral relationship.

During the visit, she also gifted a box of books called Bharat ek Priychay to the National Library in Manama.

Swaraj later left for India after concluding her "successful" visit to Bahrain.

"So much can be done in a day! Wrapping up a successful visit to Bahrain, EAM Sushma Swaraj boarding the flight back to India. Trust and friendship became even stronger," Kumar tweeted.

"India & Bahrain underlined close bilateral ties, deep-rooted in shared history and cultural affinities, sustained and nourished through growing economic linkages, multi-faceted cooperation and close people-to-people contacts," he said.

The Indian community of about 3,50,000-4,00,000 people forms nearly one-fourth of Bahrain's population.

India is Bahrain's fifth largest trading partner.